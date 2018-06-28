FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

China state planner considers ban on issuance of corporate short-term USD bonds: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner is considering a ban on the issuance of USD-denominated corporate bonds with a tenor of less than one year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing sources.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

This type of bond sale became popular among Chinese property developers late last year as they did not require pre-approval, Bloomberg added.

The National Development and Reform Commission is also restricting offshore bond issuance quotas for Chinese corporates, the report said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

