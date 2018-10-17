China says safeguard measures on sugar imports in line with WTO rules

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday its safeguard measures on sugar imports are in line with World Trade Organisation rules, in response to Brazil’s opening of a consultation process at the trade body over Beijing’s management of imports.

Raw sugar is seen stored in a sugarmill in Izalco March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/Files

Brazilian sugar exports to China plunged after China implemented steep anti-dumping duties on sugar imports from several countries last year.

The consultation is a procedure that allows countries to try to resolve an issue before eventually opening a formal panel.