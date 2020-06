Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain must able to speak out about “serious concerns” about the origins of COVID-19, Hong Kong and the country’s critical national infrastructure with China.

“We must feel absolutely free to raise those issues loud and clear with Beijing and that’s what we will continue to do,” Johnson told parliament.