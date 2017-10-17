FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain summons Chinese ambassador after UK activist denied Hong Kong entry
October 17, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 5 days ago

Britain summons Chinese ambassador after UK activist denied Hong Kong entry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador in recent days to express its concern that a British rights activist was denied entry to Hong Kong last week.

“We are very concerned that Ben Rogers, a UK national, was denied entry into Hong Kong on 11 October in absolute disregard of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Foreign Office minister Mark Field said in parliament.

“Foreign Office director-general for economic and global issues summoned the Chinese ambassador on this issue over the past few days.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

