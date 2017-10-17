UPDATE 1-Britain summons Chinese ambassador after UK activist denied Hong Kong entry

(Adds context)

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador in recent days to express its concern that a British rights activist was denied entry to Hong Kong last week.

“We are very concerned that Ben Rogers, a UK national, was denied entry into Hong Kong on 11 October in absolute disregard of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Foreign Office minister Mark Field said in parliament.

He added: “Foreign Office director-general for economic and global issues summoned the Chinese ambassador on this issue over the past few days.”

Rogers, a co-founder of the ruling Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission, has been a vocal critic of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong’s treatment of human rights activists, including that of jailed student protest leader Joshua Wong.

Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is governed under a “one country, two systems” principle that promises it a higher degree of autonomy and freedom than on the mainland.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said London needed an explanation from Hong Kong and Beijing on the matter. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)