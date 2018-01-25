China says UK's May to visit China from Jan. 31

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May would visit China from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying confirmed the visit during a regular news briefing in Beijing.

China is one of the countries with which Britain hopes to sign a free trade pact once it leaves the European Union, and London and Beijing have been keen to show that Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc will not affect ties.