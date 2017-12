BEIJING (Reuters) - Canada will continue to explore a trade agreement with China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday at the start of a five-day visit to China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends an event at the Sina Weibo headquarters in Beijing, China December 4, 2017. CNS/Wang Jun via REUTERS

Canada was committed to exploring progressive trade that benefits everyone, Trudeau said after a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.