China issues travel warning for Canada after "arbitrary detention" of national

Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg appears in court for a retrial of his drug smuggling case in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, January 14, 2019, in this handout picture received by Reuters January 15, 2019. Intermediate People's Court of Dalian/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for Canada, warning its citizens to “fully evaluate risks” and exercise caution when travelling there.

The foreign ministry’s consular affairs department, in the advisory issued on its official WeChat account, cited the “arbitrary detention” of a Chinese national in Canada at the request of a “third-party country”.

Beijing and Ottawa have been at odds since early December, when Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, at the behest of the United States.