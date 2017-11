WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China is likely to import 4 million to 4.4 million tonnes of canola from Canada in the current 2017/18 crop marketing year, Felix Muller, global head of softseeds at Chinese agribusiness COFCO Corp said on Wednesday at the Grain World conference in Canada.

In the previous year, Canada shipped 4 million tonnes of canola seed to China, according to Canadian government data. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Jonathan Oatis)