China aims for nationwide emission trading scheme in power sector: state planner
December 19, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in a day

China aims for nationwide emission trading scheme in power sector: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday the first phase of its long-awaited nationwide carbon emission trading scheme will focus on the power sector, as the government outlined details of what is expected to be the world’s largest such programme.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is seen in front of the Friendship bridge over the Yalu River connecting the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China's Liaoning Province on April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

This was announced by state planner National Development & Reform Commission in a statement ahead of a briefing on the scheme on Tuesday.

Launching the scheme is a major step in the world’s No. 2 economy’s efforts to meet commitments to combat global warming.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

