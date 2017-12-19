China aims for nationwide emission trading scheme in power sector: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday the first phase of its long-awaited nationwide carbon emission trading scheme will focus on the power sector, as the government outlined details of what is expected to be the world’s largest such programme.

This was announced by state planner National Development & Reform Commission in a statement ahead of a briefing on the scheme on Tuesday.

Launching the scheme is a major step in the world’s No. 2 economy’s efforts to meet commitments to combat global warming.