March 1, 2018 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says China CEFC investigation not related to it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday that a Chinese investigation into the chairman of CEFC China Energy had nothing to do with Rosneft.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier on Thursday that Ye Jianming, the CEFC chairman, has been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

CEFC has agreed to buy a nearly $10 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft.

“It (the investigation) is not related to us,” Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said on Thursday.

“It would be stupid to comment on this information.” (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

