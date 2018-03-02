FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
March 2, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated a day ago

China Lianhe Credit Rating downgrades CEFC Shanghai International's bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - A major Chinese credit rating agency issued downgrades to CEFC Shanghai International group following media reports of the detention of the chairman of CEFC China Energy.

China Lianhe Credit Rating Co said in a statement that it had downgraded CEFC Shanghai International’s long-term issuer rating to AA+ from AAA.

It also downgraded two of CEFC Shanghai International’s medium-term notes from AAA to AA+.

The company’s bonds have been suspended from trading after plunging on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.