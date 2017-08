BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) on Tuesday reported a 1.88 percent rise in net profit, boosted by stronger return on its overseas portfolio.

CIC's net profit rose to $75.3 billion in 2016, up from $73.9 billion in 2015, according to its annual report. Total investment income was $83 billion in 2016, compared with $76.7 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Stephen Coates)