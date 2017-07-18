UPDATE 2-China says coal supply is sufficient for current power demands

(Updating with comment and detail in paras 6-9)

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's top planning body said on Tuesday that the country has sufficient coal supplies to meet its current power demands, as Beijing seeks to ease concerns about tightening supply due to earlier government-enforced cutbacks.

The National Development and Reform Commision (NDRC) said in a statement it would "properly deal" with the impact of cutting capacity in the world's top consumer of the fuel, and would try to stabilise supplies and prevent supply disruptions.

"While ensuring mine safety, China will release quality-coal capacity in an orderly way to boost coal supply... A total of around 200 million tonnes of net increased coal capacity will be launched this year," the NDRC statement said.

This included 90 million tonnes of coal capacity already added in the first half of the year, the statement said. More projects were under construction and expected to be operating by the end of the year.

The comments come as thermal coal futures have surged this year, hitting record highs above 600 yuan per tonne amid fears that supplies would fail to meet demand during a prolonged heatwave across the north of the country.

The statement reflects the government's challenge in removing excess coal capacity from the market while at the same time ensuring stable supply.

"There is an uneasiness in China to quickly drive prices lower by bringing on new supply into the market," said Prakash Sharma, who heads Wood Mackenzie's China research.

"However, this would mean reversing the hard work done on coal sector reforms and increasing uncertainty for the global coal market."

The NDRC said earlier on Tuesday it had cut 111 million tonnes of coal capacity by the end of June, some 74 percent of its 2017 target. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)