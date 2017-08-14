Chinese coal futures prices ease from record highs

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal prices fell on Monday, easing back from a record high despite data showing a drop in domestic coal output in July, as investors factored in likely weaker demand from power companies.

The most actively traded thermal coal futures fell 2.7 percent to 587.2 yuan ($88.15) a tonne by 0456 GMT. On Friday, prices hit 613 yuan a tonne, the highest since the contract launched in May 2015.

Open interest fell to 239,506 lots on Monday from 250,038 lots on Friday, indicating investors are closing out long positions and taking profits.

"Utilities with high levels of stockpiles have been ordered to restrict purchases and lower their stockpile levels," a coal futures trading manager with a major miner said.

Rising stocks levels at major ports also pointed to abundant supply in market, said Wang Fei, a coal analyst with Huaan Futures said.

Coal inventory at China's largest coal trading port Qinghuadao rose to 5.795 million tonnes as of Monday, up from 5.415 milion tonnes two week ago, port data showed.

"Investors are turning bearish on thermal coal prices on abundant supply. The forward curve also shows the market expects prices to go lower," Wang said.

Coking coal prices also fell 2.7 percent to 1,303 yuan ($195.60) on Monday, after touching a record 1,376 yuan a tonne on Friday.

Analysts and producers still expect the market to remain tight for the rest of the third quarter. Prices are expected to be supported by high demand in September when utilities stock up to meet winter demand amid forced closures from big miners to meet enviornmental restrictions.

China's coal production in July fell 4.5 percent to 294 million tonnes from a month earlier, its lowest since October, official data showed on Monday.

Earlier this month, China's biggest producer Shenhua said it has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China with total capacity of 50 million tonnes. [nL4N1KQ37S}