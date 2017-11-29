FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Exchange launches 24 single futures price indexes -media
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

China's Dalian Exchange launches 24 single futures price indexes -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange launched 24 single futures price indexes on traded agricultural and industrial products, state-backed media cnstock.com reported on Wednesday, citing the bourse, a step to boost China’s commodity derivatives market and attract private capital to futures trading.

The price indexes will track 11 most-active futures such as corn and coking coal, and 12 most-traded futures contract including iron ore, coke and soybean meal, according to the report.

In April, the Dalian exchange rolled out its first batch of commodity price indexes involving six indexes and three months later launched another six. The bourse currently trades a total of 36 commodity price indexes.

More indexes are expected to meet increasing market demand, an official at the exchange said earlier this month. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.