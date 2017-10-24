FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China top anti-graft watchdog says anti-corruption campaign has 'built into a crushing tide'
October 24, 2017 / 5:04 AM / in a day

China top anti-graft watchdog says anti-corruption campaign has 'built into a crushing tide'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top anti-graft watchdog has said that a multi-year campaign against corruption is consolidating and would continue to develop, according to a work report released at a key leadership summit.

A general view shows delegates attending the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection said in the report given to reporters on Monday as part of the closing ceremony of the 19th National Party Congress that the campaign has been “built into a crushing tide”.

President Xi Jinping’s has vowed to battle deep-seated graft in the Party saying that a failure to stop corruption could damage the Party’s future.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Sam Holmes

