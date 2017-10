BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China will relax market access for foreign investment and expand access to its services sector, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening of a key Communist Party congress.

Xi also said China will deepen market-oriented reform of its exchange rate as well as its financial system, while at the same time strengthening the role of state firms in the economy. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Shepherd and Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)