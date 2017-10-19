Shanghai party chief: Controlling risk is a precondition for finance reform

BEIJING (Reuters) - Reform and development of finance in China must take place “on the conditions that risks can be controlled”, Shanghai Communist Party chief Han Zheng said on Thursday.

Shanghai Municipality Communist Party Secretary Han Zheng attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Han’s remarks came in response to a question on long-standing plans to turn Shanghai into an international financial center on the sidelines of the 19th China Communist Party Congress.

China’s top financial regulators have said in recent days they will continue pushing for greater market-oriented reform, but at the same time have vowed to ensure stability and fend off potential risks such as volatility in cross-border capital flows.