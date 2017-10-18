Xi says China will oppose any behaviours that try to separate the country

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will safeguard its sovereignty and security and oppose any behaviours that try to separate the country, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening of a key Communist Party congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping bows before delivering his speech during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and says that separatists are seeking to split the western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang from the rest of the country.