FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's Tongling Nonferrous, Freeport-McMoRan agree on 2018 benchmark TC/RCs at $82.25/8.225 cents - source
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 27, 2017 / 10:06 AM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-China's Tongling Nonferrous, Freeport-McMoRan agree on 2018 benchmark TC/RCs at $82.25/8.225 cents - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* China’s leading copper smelter Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group has agreed with Freeport-McMoRan Inc for treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $82.25 per tonne and 8.225 cents per pound as the 2018 benchmark, a company source with the smelter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The term is 11 percent lower than the 2017 annual benchmarks of $92.50 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound. The deal was done via video conference.

* “I can only say, this number reflects the market, it’s a reasonable one,” a company source said, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

* The benchmark has been agreed just days before the China Smelters Purchase Team that comprises 10 smelters holds a quarterly meeting to set the floor TC/RCs for the first quarter.

* Miners pay the TC/RCs to the smelters to process their ore and the level the sides agree to pay plays a large role in the profitability of the miners and the smelters. China is the world’s largest consumer of copper. (Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.