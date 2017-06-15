FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China removes deputy banking regulator from post - cabinet
June 15, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 2 months ago

China removes deputy banking regulator from post - cabinet

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's State Council has officially removed Yang Jiacai, the assistant chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, from his post, according to a notice published on the website of the State Council.

Last month, Yang was placed under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the country's top anti-graft body, for suspected serious violations of discipline, a phrase that usually refers to corruption.

Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Michael Perry

