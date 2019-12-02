Former China energy administration chief Bekri jailed for life: court

Nur Bekri, Chairman of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attends a news conference during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 7, 2010. Picture taken March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Former head of China’s National Energy Administration Nur Bekri has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Court said on Monday.

The court said in a statement published on Chinese social media platform Weibo that Bekri confessed his crimes while on trial.

Bekri, once one of the highest-ranking ethnic Uighur officials in China, was accused by the anti-corruption body of receiving bribes and demanding provision of luxury sedans and chauffeur services for his family members.