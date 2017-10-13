China's most-wanted fugitive jailed for eight years for graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Friday jailed the country’s number one most wanted fugitive for eight years for graft and taking bribes, state media said.

Yang Xiuzhu reads a newspaper during a meeting in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, December 29, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Yang Xiuzhu, a former deputy mayor of Wenzhou city in the booming eastern province of Zhejiang, gave herself in to Chinese authorities late last year, returning from the United States after spending 13 years in hiding.

China ranked Yang top in a 2015 list of its 100 most wanted graft suspects who were targeted with Interpol red notices. Many on the list had fled to the United States, Canada or Australia. Some 48 have since returned to China.

Yang’s prison sentence and a fine of 800,000 yuan ($121,500) was announced by the People’s Intermediate Court in Hangzhou, the official Xinhua news agency said on social media.

The court gave Yang a reduced sentence as she had expressed regret, pleaded guilty and actively returned her illegal gains, as well returned to China, Xinhua reported.

In under three years in her position at the construction bureau, Yang had embezzled nearly 20 million yuan in public funds and had accepted over 7 million yuan in gifts. Just under 27 million yuan of this had been recovered, the court said.

It was not possible to reach Yang or a representative for comment.

President Xi Jinping’s war on graft has spread beyond China’s borders with overseas searches dubbed Operation Fox Hunt and Sky Net hunting down officials and business executives who fled overseas with their assets.

Wary that suspects might not get a fair trial and that accusations may be politically motivated, some developed nations have been hesitant to comply with Beijing’s requests to return people to China.

Yang told Reuters in 2015 that she was innocent and called the most-wanted list a political document targeting enemies of the current regime rather than a roster of criminals.