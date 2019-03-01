China securities regulator says will open market further, after MSCI boost

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s stock market regulator said on Friday that it will promote the opening of domestic derivative markets and improve cross-border trading mechanisms, in a bid to attract long-term foreign investment.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) made the comments during a news conference in Beijing after global index publisher MSCI said it would quadruple the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year. [nL3N20O1IK]

MSCI added that future weight increases for Chinese shares will depend on China improving market accessibility for overseas investors, who are concerned over limited hedging tools and a few operational issues.