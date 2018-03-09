FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated a day ago

Chinese stock exchanges to toughen delisting mechanism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stock exchanges on Friday published draft rules that would force a company to delist in the event of serious rule violations, as regulators step up efforts to discourage speculative trading.

The rules, published by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, came a week after China’s stock regulator said the bourses should bear more responsibility in delisting enforcement.

According to the draft rules, violations that could trigger a delisting include fraudulent initial public offerings, serious information distortion in financial disclosures and grave illegal activities in daily operations.

China set up a delisting mechanism in 2014, but tougher delisting rules are needed to keep the stock market healthy and protect small investors’ interests, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch Editing by Robert Birsel)

