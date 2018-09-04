FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
September 4, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

China's Didi to halt some mainland services in new safety measures

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it will halt some late-night services in mainland China including taxi and ride-hailing operations between Sept 8 and Sept 15 as part of their steps to improve safety.

A Didi Chuxing driver checks the information on the application in his car in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Didi also said in a statement it will upgrade its police hotline function for customers and its investments for customer service.

The firm has been under mounting pressure from regulators and consumers after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her Didi driver in August. Another passenger was killed by a driver in May.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.