China's Didi to halt some mainland services in new safety measures

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it will halt some late-night services in mainland China including taxi and ride-hailing operations between Sept 8 and Sept 15 as part of their steps to improve safety.

A Didi Chuxing driver checks the information on the application in his car in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Didi also said in a statement it will upgrade its police hotline function for customers and its investments for customer service.

The firm has been under mounting pressure from regulators and consumers after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her Didi driver in August. Another passenger was killed by a driver in May.