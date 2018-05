BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the Dominican Republic have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during his meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 24, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via REUTERS

The Dominican Republic has been a diplomatic ally of Taiwan.