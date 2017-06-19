FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 26 hurt after China Eastern Airlines flight hits turbulence
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 2 months ago

At least 26 hurt after China Eastern Airlines flight hits turbulence

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - At least 26 people were injured when a China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming hit turbulence on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Passengers onboard flight MU774 suffered injuries such as fractures when strong turbulence caused them to hit the overhead lockers and be hit by falling baggage, Xinhua said late on Sunday. At least four people were in a serious condition, it said.

In a posting on its official Weibo account, China Eastern Airlines said that it had arranged relevant medical services for the flight's passengers, without confirming details of the injuries. It added that all passengers should fasten safety belts during flights for safety.

"We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes," Xinhua quoted a passenger surnamed Zhang, as saying.

This was the second incident the airline encountered within the week. On June 11, a China Eastern Airlines flight MU736 bound for Shanghai, had to make an emergency landing and return to Sydney after a hole emerged in one of the aircraft's engines.

Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry

