A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s statistics bureau said on Monday that whether the country’s economy can grow during the second quarter will depend on its performance in June.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in a statement, said the Chinese economy has not yet returned to normal levels and that external risks have clearly increased.