FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to ease business curbs for foreign banks
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
December 13, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

China to ease business curbs for foreign banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will relax requirements for foreign banks to take retail yuan deposits and allow them to do business in government bonds, the banking regulator said on Wednesday, in its latest move to open up the financial sector.

FILE PHOTO: Office buildings are seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

For decades, China has carefully controlled the activities of foreign banks in a bid to protect domestic players, with foreign banks’ share in a fast-growing market falling to just 1.4 percent.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission said it would also abolish a “waiting period” for foreign banks to start doing yuan business and adjust requirements on operating capital management.

“We will actively and steadily push forward opening of the banking sector and reasonably arrange the order of opening,” it said in a statement on its website.

China will amend banking regulations and improve supervisory systems to help fend off systemic financial risks, it added.

In November, China said it would raise foreign ownership limits in domestic financial firms, a long-anticipated step that gives overseas investors greater access to the Asian giant’s financial services market.

Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.