Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China will maintain prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably ample, an official at the Chinese central bank said on Friday.

Ruan Jianhong, head of the central bank’s statistics department, made the comments during a press briefing.