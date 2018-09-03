China discusses ways to stabilise market expectations: central bank

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s financial oversight body has discussed with experts ways to improve communications with market participants and stabilise market expectations, the central bank said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The office of the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), which is based at the central bank, held a meeting with experts including former central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by central bank governor Yi Gang, who is also a deputy head of the FSDC, the central bank said.