China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media
#Money News
December 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain reasonable expansion of credit in 2018, according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, following an annual economic meeting of China’s top leadership.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

China will take concrete measures to strengthen the regulation of local government debt, Xinhua said.

The annual economic conference is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
