Chinese courts to strictly crack down on economic crimes: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese courts will strictly crack down on economic crimes including insider trading, market manipulation and illegal fundraising, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The report, citing comments made during a meeting of top court officials on Saturday, said the court will also continue to strengthen protection of property rights and punish crimes that hinder China’s efforts to alleviate poverty, including sales of counterfeit agricultural production materials.