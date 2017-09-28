FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's final Q2 current account surplus at $50.9 billion - FX regulator
September 28, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 19 days ago

China's final Q2 current account surplus at $50.9 billion - FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $50.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with a preliminary surplus of $52.9 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

For the April-June period, China recorded a $400 million deficit in its capital and financial account, versus a preliminary deficit of $52.9 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.

For the first half this year, China’s final current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion while the capital and financial account deficit was at $38.9 billion.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

