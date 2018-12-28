Money News
December 28, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China's final third-quarter current account surplus at $23.3 billion: FX regulator

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had a final current account surplus of $23.3 billion for the third quarter, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China posted a final capital and financial account surplus of $16.8 billion for the same period, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The final current account deficit for the first three quarters was $5.5 billion while the final capital and financial account surplus was $95.4 billion.

The final net investment showed an inflow of $14 billion in the July-September period, the SAFE added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below