China's final third-quarter current account surplus at $23.3 billion: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had a final current account surplus of $23.3 billion for the third quarter, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China posted a final capital and financial account surplus of $16.8 billion for the same period, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The final current account deficit for the first three quarters was $5.5 billion while the final capital and financial account surplus was $95.4 billion.

The final net investment showed an inflow of $14 billion in the July-September period, the SAFE added.