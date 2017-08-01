China urges government-backed investment funds to join debt-for-equity scheme

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Local governments in China have been urged to set up new funds to participate in market-driven debt-for-equity swaps, the state planner said Tuesday, as the government looks to ease corporate indebtedness.

Local governments were encouraged to bring private capital and other investors as co-investors into such funds in order to broaden funding for the swap programme, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website.

China's policymakers re-launched a debt-for-equity scheme in October last year aiming to expand sources of investment capital for firms struggling under heavy pressure of debt.

"Supporting firms with good development prospects but high debt levels through local government-backed investment funds...can help attract social capital to debt-for-equity swaps and effectively reduce corporate leverage ratios," the NDRC statement said.

Under debt-for-equity swap schemes investors get equity stakes in firms and the firms are able to lower their debt burden, though the specifics of each deal are different and often complex.

In order to attract more outside capital, local governments can offer better terms to private co-investors on projects with longer investment periods and lower returns that might otherwise be deemed unattractive, the notice said.

No further details on the scale of capital to be invested or when these funds would be set up were given.