China's c.bank says will continue to fend off financial risks

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will continue to fend off systemic financial risks even though it has achieved initial results in financial deleveraging.

Debt levels in the economy remain relatively high, especially among state-owned firms, the central bank said in its fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The People’s Bank of China said it would also strike a balance between stabilising growth, deleveraging and controlling risks.