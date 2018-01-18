TABLE-Breakdown of China's 2017 fixed-asset investment

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date): Jan-De Jan-No Jan-Oc Jan-Se Jan-Au Jan-Ju Jan-Ju Jan-Ma Jan-Ap Jan-Ma Jan-Fe Jan-De Jan-No c v t p g l n y r r b c v FAI 7.2 7.2 7.3 7.5 7.8 8.3 8.6 8.6 8.9 9.2 8.9 8.1 8.3 State firms 10.1 11 10.9 11 11.2 11.7 12 12.6 13.8 13.6 14.4 18.7 20.2 Real estate 7.0 7.5 7.8 8.1 7.9 7.9 8.5 8.8 9.3 9.1 8.9 6.9 6.5 Central -5.7 -5.8 -5.9 -6 -27.6 -7.2 -10.9 -10.2 -9.2 -7.1 -7 4.9 0.7 government Local 7.7 7.8 7.8 8 9.7 8.9 9.5 9.4 9.6 9.9 9.5 8.3 8.8 government Primary 11.8 11.4 13.1 11.8 12.2 14.4 16.5 16.9 19.1 19.8 19.1 21.1 21.9 industry Secondary 3.2 2.6 2.7 2.6 3.2 3.4 4 3.6 3.5 4.2 2.9 3.5 3.3 industry Tertiary 9.5 10.1 10 10.5 10.6 11.3 11.3 11.6 12.1 12.2 12.2 10.9 11.3 industry Oil & gas 13.9 15.8 14.7 12.4 6.9 6.8 6.4 -6.1 4.2 26.5 95.3 -31.9 -33.9 extraction Ferrous metal -22.8 -23 -22.4 -23.5 -22.3 -20.5 -23.7 -24.5 -25.5 -23.1 -0.2 -28.4 -29.1 mining Non-ferrous -21.3 -22.4 -21.3 -20.8 -20.4 -21 -19.8 -17.1 -16.3 -12.3 -15.4 -10 -9 metal mining Non-metal -16.3 -15.8 -14.1 -13.7 -10.9 -9.4 -7.8 -7.3 -7.4 -11.7 -4.9 1.6 1.8 mineral mining Power 0.8 1.1 2.3 1.7 2.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 1.2 2.6 0.9 11.3 13.2 Railway -0.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 4.2 3.3 1.9 3.4 3.5 10.8 12.1 -0.2 5 transport Domestic 7.7 7.8 7.9 8.1 8.4 8.9 9.3 9.2 9.6 10 9.7 7.8 8 investment HK, Taiwan -4.0 -2.9 -3.8 -4.3 -4 -5 -4.7 -4.4 -4.4 -2.7 -3.6 18.5 17.2 investment Foreign -2.7 -5.3 -6.6 -6.7 -6.7 -5.7 -4 -1.3 -0.3 0.3 -2.1 12.4 12.8 investment Projects 18.2 18.7 18.1 18.1 18.6 19.4 19.7 19.4 19 21.7 22 10 9.1 underway New projects 6.2 6.2 3.8 2.4 2.2 1.9 -1.2 -5.6 -5.9 -6.5 -8.3 20.9 21 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)