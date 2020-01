A man rides a spiral elevator in a new shopping mall in Shanghai March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China in 2019 rose 5.8% from a year earlier to 941.5 billion yuan ($136.71 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

China’s outbound direct investment (ODI) declined 6% to 807.95 billion yuan.