BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday it will strengthen forex reserves management and guarantee safety, liquidity and the value of the country’s forex reserves.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

China will also steadily push forward capital account convertibility while fending off cross-border capital flow risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.