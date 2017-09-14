China's economic fundamentals haven't showed any big changes in Aug - stats bureau

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China’s economic fundamentals haven’t showed any big changes in August, a statistics bureau spokeswoman said on Thursday, after the country released weaker-than-expected activity data for the month.

The economy added 9.74 million new urban jobs in the January-August period, spokeswoman Liu Aihua said during a briefing in Beijing, adding that survey-based jobless rate in major cities remained below 5 pct in August. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)