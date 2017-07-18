TABLE-China Q2 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter, the same pace as the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of second quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 2Q2017 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.9 6.8 6.7 6.7 6.7 Primary industry (agricultural) 3.8 3.0 2.9 4.0 3.1 2.9 Secondary industry (manufacturing 6.4 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.3 5.9 and construction) Tertiary (services) 7.6 7.7 8.3 7.6 7.5 7.6 Agri/forestry/animal 3.9 3.2 3.1 4.1 3.3 3.1 husbandry/fishery Industrial 6.6 6.5 6.1 6.1 6.0 5.7 Construction 5.4 5.3 5.9 6.0 7.3 7.8 Retail/wholesale 7.1 7.4 7.2 7.0 6.5 5.8 Transportation/storage/postal 9.6 8.7 9.9 6.5 5.7 3.3 Catering and accommodation 7.0 7.4 7.3 6.5 6.8 7.0 Finance 3.2 4.4 3.8 5.6 5.3 8.1 Real estate 6.2 7.8 7.7 8.8 8.8 9.1 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sunil Nair)