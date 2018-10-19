FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
October 19, 2018 / 3:24 AM / in an hour

China able to reach 2018 growth target: stats bureau

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to reach its full-year economic growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2018 even as downward pressure increases, and will be able to maintain steady growth next year, a spokesman of the country’s statistics bureau said on Friday.

The cityscape of the Beijing Central Business District, or Beijing CBD, is reflected in a pond during sunset, China October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Infrastructure investment growth is expected to stabilise while the trend of ‘consumption upgrade’ continues, the bureau’s spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters after the release of China’s third-quarter output data.

Policymakers are trying to pivot China away from low-end, low-quality consumer products to higher-end goods and services as part of their long-term plan to transform the country’s economy and foster sustainable growth.

Mao said that the external environment will create uncertainties for China’s efforts to stabilise growth.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.