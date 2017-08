FILE PHOTO: A woman walks next to a McDonald's restaurant and a Starbucks coffee store at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China July 28, 2014.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's stable economic performance should continue in the second half of this year and the overheated property market has cooled somewhat, a spokesman of National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

China created 8.55 million new jobs in the January-July period, and the July survey-based unemployment rate in major cities was under 5 percent, Mao Shengyong told a news conference.