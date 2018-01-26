FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 1:39 AM / 3 days ago

China's Dec industrial profits rise 10.8 pct y/y, up 21.0 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial companies rose 10.8 percent y/y to 824.16 billion yuan in December, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Industrial profits increased 21.0 percent year-on-year in 2017 to 7.519 trillion yuan, versus the 21.9 percent gain in January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms’ liabilities increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier at the end of 2017, compared with a 6.3 percent rise as of end-November.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Zhang Min and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

