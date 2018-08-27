FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
August 27, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's July industrial profits up 16.2 percent but slow from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial firms rose 16.2 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from 20.0 percent in June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Workers are seen amid steel bars at a construction site of a highway in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

In the first seven months of 2018, industrial profits rose 17.1 percent from the same period last year, compared with a 17.2 percent rise in the first half.

China’s industrial firms’ liabilities grew 6.5 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with a 6.6 percent rise in June.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.