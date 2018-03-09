FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

China Feb consumer inflation highest since late 2013, hits PBOC goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s February consumer inflation accelerated at its fastest year-on-year pace since November 2013, statistics bureau data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) quickened to 2.9 percent in February, beating economists’ forecasts of a 2.5 percent gain, and picking up from a 1.5 percent growth in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China earlier this week announced it has set its 2018 consumer inflation goal at “around 3 percent’, in line with last year’s target, when actual readings were much mildern. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

