China consumer, producer inflation to remain at reasonable levels: state planner
September 15, 2017 / 2:56 AM / a month ago

China consumer, producer inflation to remain at reasonable levels: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker stands on a bank on the Huangpu River near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - A pick-up in China’s inflation during August was due mainly to short-term pressures and the headline consumer price index and producer price index levels will remain within a reasonable range, the country’s state planner said on Friday.

China’s producer price inflation accelerated to a four-month high in August while consumer inflation reached a seven-month high, both at a faster-than-expected pace. But analysts have said that price gains still remain modest and there is little pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

